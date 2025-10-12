Hale Farm and Village celebrates annual Harvest Festival for fall season

AKRON — Hale Farm and Village celebrated its annual Harvest Festival for the fall season on Sunday afternoon in Akron.

Families partook in many traditional fall activities, including walking through a pumpkin patch and taking a wagon ride.

Hale Farm and Village offers a 19th-century twist on the celebration by giving families a glimpse into what life was like in 19th-century Ohio. Farm animals were on site for visitors to see, and educators were present to explain the differences between life at that time and the present.

Associate Director of Public Programming Julie Moretuzzo spoke to News 5 about how it gives kids a different perspective on the past.

"I've found that so many kids just don't have a concept of what happened before there were Targets or Walmarts to go and get their food and things that they need. Here is just a chance to truly take a step back in time," Moretuzzo said.

The farm still has several fall events coming up if you want to join in on the fun. Come Oct. 28, they will be hosting a trick-or-treat event for kids in the morning and then an adults-only event at night.