Halloween horror in Shaker Heights: 'Teen Takeover' sparks large police response, arrests and chaos

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio. — What started as a wholesome Halloween night for neighbors on Winslow Road turned into chaos as multiple law enforcement agencies tried to break up a teen takeover.

Andy Silberman's son lives in the neighborhood, so he was visiting him Saturday night when the ordeal unfolded.

He said between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Shaker Heights police were trying to disperse a growing crowd.

Silberman told me he started noticing kids who looked confused and were frantically trying to get a hold of their families.

"It was a little freaky because you see all these kids running back towards us. Well, we had seen them come back a little weary before and a little confused, but now they were yelling and running, then the police started advancing this way towards them," Silberman said.

A neighbor of his son's spoke with me off-camera and showed me Ring doorbell footage from that night.

In the numerous clips, you can see a large crowd running, neighbors shouting at police that kids are running through and hiding in their backyards, and that there was a fight.

That neighbor estimates close to 100 teens on her street.

She told me her son had to break up a fight in which a young girl was allegedly being beat up.

"We had one officer that we could physically get close to," Silberman said. "He was on foot and I know there were kids running by this time, but he just said they got to go home or they go to jail. It's kind of scary. Somebody can trip and fall and misunderstand and get angry with the next, and we just had a good amount going on."

Not knowing what to do, Silberman stepped into the roadway and hit record.

In the video, you can hear smoke canisters and pepper balls being deployed along with loud sirens sounding off.

"If there were one or two who people want to call troublemakers, we didn't see that and we also didn't see anything warrant this and the number of police on foot, number of cruisers, the smoke grenades in the first place, and everybody bolting and taking off," Silberman.

Without having a clear picture of what happened, I reached out to the city of Shaker Heights for details.

In a press release, Shaker Heights Commander John Cole said the department deployed 16 officers, supported by four teams of Citizens Police Academy volunteers, to the Van Aken District and surrounding areas beginning at approximately 6:00 p.m..

The department said a flyer announcing a planned juvenile gathering, also widely known as a "teen takeover," at the Van Aken District had been circulating social media.

SHPD was made aware of the flyer and also received two voicemail messages from concerned individuals regarding the potential gathering, according to Commander Cole.

In response, the Department developed an operational plan to maintain public safety and prevent disorderly activity, Commander Cole said.

Commander Cole said a message was also posted on the Department's social media advising the public that no authorized teen gathering had been planned.

"Shortly after deployment, large groups of juveniles began gathering in the area. As the evening progressed, several groups engaged in increasingly disorderly behavior, including fighting, running into traffic, and refusing lawful commands to disperse. As conditions escalated, nine additional mutual aid units responded from Cleveland Heights, University Heights, and Beachwood Police Departments," Commander Cole wrote.

The department confirmed smoke and pepper balls were deployed, but only after the gathering was determined to be an unlawful event and individuals continued engaging in behavior that "threatened public safety."

Commander Cole said, "These measures were taken out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of the juveniles, responding officers, and the surrounding community. The Department's objective was to disperse the crowds safely, prevent further escalation, and restore order while minimizing the potential for injuries."

Seven juveniles – including one Shaker Heights teenager were arrested for various offenses, including riot, disorderly conduct, assault, and resisting arrest, according to SHPD.

One juvenile was found carrying a kitchen knife.

"The coordinated law enforcement response prevented groups from entering surrounding residential properties

and potentially causing damage. Fortunately, no serious injuries or property damage were reported," Commander Cole said. "While we recognize the importance of providing opportunities for young people to gather and socialize, unlawful behavior that threatens public safety or disrupts our businesses and neighborhoods will not be tolerated."

The Shaker Heights Police Department wants to remind parents and guardians of the importance of knowing where their children are, understanding the activities in which they are participating, and discussing the consequences of unlawful behavior.

"Juveniles may be held accountable for criminal conduct, including behavior that disrupts businesses, threatens public safety, or interferes with officers performing their duties. Businesses and community members are encouraged to report suspicious or disruptive activity," Commander Cole said.

An after-action review and operational debriefing will be conducted to evaluate the Department's response, identify lessons learned, and strengthen its preparedness for similar events in the future.

While the handful of neighbors I talked to off-camera say the police handled the incident well, Silberman said he hopes similar situations will be handled differently.

"I didn't see any adult criminals. I saw kids. Was that necessary? Let's all talk. I would want to say that certainly I don't have the remedy yet. I don't think one person ever will, but I think get a conversation going," Silberman said.