Happy 230th Birthday, Cleveland!

Wednesday marked 230 years since the founding of Cleveland!

Celebrations will take place across the city throughout the week.

Destination Cleveland brought its brag button to Wade Oval Wednesday. People had the chance to create a 30-second video to share what they love about the city.

Even Power of 5 meteorologist Phil Sakal had a chance to make a video highlighting his hometown.

It also marked the 10-year anniversary of Public Square's transformation.

On Wednesday night, in Downtown Cleveland Inc. and Destination Cleveland debuted a new illuminate CLE.

Lights and music were showcased around Public Square in a three-act performance: an original orchestra score, an act celebrating the city's Rock N Roll roots and a moment for people to dance.

News 5 spoke to attendees about their favorite part of the event.

Single acts of the show will run every 20 minutes from dusk until dark through Labor Day.