Hate your ex? Feed them to a snake. Not literally. But kind of.

MENTOR, Ohio — Do you HATE Valentine's Day, but LOVE shopping for yourself and supporting local vendors?

Saturday is your chance to get creative and give back to area artists and small business owners.

It's all happening at Oliver's Emporium inside the Great Lakes Mall in Mentor.

That's where the localized marketplace is hosting an Anti-Valentine's Day Craft show with a WILD twist of sorts.

Oliver's Emporium's first annual Not-So-Anti-Valentine’s Day Craft Show & Fundraiser is happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The folks behind Oliver's Emporium admit Valentine's Day isn't for everyone.

They say maybe you had an ex-partner or just a miserable Valentine's Day experience.

Saturday, the market is encouraging you to channel that energy by simply purchasing a cockroach or rodent, naming it after your ex and then feeding it to a reptile from an area non-profit.

Funds raised support the Herps Alive Foundation.

Herps Alive is an all-volunteer, local reptile rescue group based in South Euclid.

It costs $5 to name a cockroach and $10 to name a rat.

In addition, you can shop at least 60 vendors, artists and creators who are selling items during the special event.

For more information on Herps Alive and Oliver's Emporium, click here.