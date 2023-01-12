'He had a lot of living to do': Grandmother of John Adams student, Pierre McCoy, pleading for violence to end

CLEVELAND — The family of a Cleveland student gunned down while waiting for a bus is devastated by their loss. The grandmother of John Adams High School student Pierre McCoy opened up only to News 5 for the first time. Cleveland Police still are still searching for the person who shot and killed McCoy.

“It doesn’t even feel real, it feels like a bad dream that you’re going to wake up from, but you know you’re not going to wake up from this one,” said Nadeine Scott, Grandmother of Pierre McCoy

A new reality is setting in for Pierre McCoy’s grandmother, Nadeine Scott. She said all she feels is pain.

“This is (the) first grandchild I have lost ever, so to lose a grandchild, now I do see what others are going through mentally,” she said.

Monday night, Scott got the call no parent, or grandparent ever wants to receive.

“Why the guns?” said Scott. “Why the killing? It’s just too much. To leave here like he did, that’s what hurts, because he had a lot of living to do.”

A memorial is now in place where Cleveland Police say McCoy was shot and killed waiting for the bus. McCoy was just yards away from John Adams High School where he was a student.

“He was a young man, he made mistakes, but he was just getting himself together,” Scott added. “He was going back to school, got a mentor. He was looking forward to doing better things with his life.”

McCoy leaves behind a big family. He’s one of 23 grandchildren. He also leaves behind his daughter, Le’Launni, who is just 5 months old.

“His character was exciting,” said Scott. “He was jolly. He was just a little man that loved his family and his nana.”

Memories flooded in for Scott as she recalled their final moments together.

“I hugged him because I don't get a chance to see him much and when I hugged him, I always pray for my children when I hug them because I never know when I am going to see them again,” said Scott.

That last hug, left an imprint on her heart.

“He’s going to be missed all my life, the rest of my life,” said Scott.

RELATED: Community grappling with trauma following high schooler's shooting death

McCoy's death has impacted the entire community. You can watch more in the player below:

Community grappling with trauma following high schooler's shooting death

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.