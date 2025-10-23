Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'He just walked out.' Canton Fire battles massive flames at abandoned apartment building

Due to a fear of collapse, fire crews are battling the flames from the outside of the structure.
CANTON, Ohio — A massive fire destroyed a condemned apartment building, and firefighters are searching for victims who were potentially inside the building overnight.

Our Overnight News Tracker captured intense flames and plumes of smoke shooting into the sky.

Crews rushed to the area of 5th Street NE in Canton.

They were called here around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday for a fire ripping through a multi-unit three-story apartment building.

With ladder trucks extended in the air—they worked to put out the fire on both the second and third floors—spraying it from multiple angles.

Steve Henderson, Division Chief for Canton Fire, confirms the property was recently condemned, boarded up and had prior hoarder conditions inside as well as structural issues.

"We've known for years this was a dangerous structure. We've been here many times before for medical calls and other types of issues," Henderson said.

Upon arrival, Canton Fire confirms bystanders on scene initially told crews that two or three people were on the third floor inside the building.

However, because of the intense flames and fear of collapse, crews could not enter the building, so they searched rooms using the ladder trucks outside and drones.

Henderson then said that about an hour into the fire response, a man casually walked out the front door of the burning building.

"He came out the front door and walk past the crews, and they tried to stop him and question him and he just walked off," Henderson said.

Henderson said the man proceeded to scream expletives at the medics and first responders and fled the area.

His condition is not known.

Canton Fire is bringing in heavy equipment to reach hot spots and search for potential victims.

One neighboring home was evacuated due to the risk of flames spreading to the property.

The building is a total loss and will be demolished.

Investigators are currently working to determine what sparked the fire.

