Heavy police presence at Olmsted Falls home

A heavy police presence was spotted at an Olmstead Falls home on Wednesday evening.

News 5 crews went to the scene at the 26000 Block of Bagley Road near Brentwood Drive.

Our crew saw SWAT units surrounding the home in what appeared to be a barricaded situation.

Chris Mizell | News 5 Cleveland

The Olmstead Falls Police Department made a social media post telling residents to avoid the area as an "active situation" was ongoing.

We are working to learn more information.