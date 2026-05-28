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Heavy police presence at Olmsted Falls home

Olmstead Falls Police
Chris Mizell | News 5 Cleveland
Olmstead Falls Police
Olmstead Falls Police
Posted

A heavy police presence was spotted at an Olmstead Falls home on Wednesday evening.

News 5 crews went to the scene at the 26000 Block of Bagley Road near Brentwood Drive.

Our crew saw SWAT units surrounding the home in what appeared to be a barricaded situation.

Olmstead Falls police presence

The Olmstead Falls Police Department made a social media post telling residents to avoid the area as an "active situation" was ongoing.

We are working to learn more information.

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