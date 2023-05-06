Heidi is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Heidi:

Heidi is a 10-year-old Retriever Mix who weighs 36 lbs. She and her sister Candy came to the APL when their owner's house caught on fire and their housing became uncertain. Candy is also a 10-year-old Retriever Mix, while we would love for them to stay together, they can be adopted separately as well. Heidi has lived with older kids and cats and has done well with both. Heidi is outgoing and seems to have never met a stranger. She’s a wonderfully mellow girl who is housebroken and a wonderful walking companion. What’s not to love about this sweet gentle gal? Cleveland APL

Cleveland APL

The Cleveland APL is currently full of wonderful dogs, cats and guinea pigs waiting for a loving home. Whether you want a young cat or dog or a mellow senior, their adoption team can help to find you the perfect match. Adoption fees for puppies (5 months and under) are $200 and adult dogs are $125. Adoption fees for kittens (5 months and under) are $95 and cats are $50. Guinea Pigs are only $25 to adopt. Pay them a visit this weekend to find your new best friend!

Find out more about Heidi and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.