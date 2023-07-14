Heinen's recalls cashew butter due to possibly containing other types of nuts

Heinen's has announced a recall for the grocery chain's "Heinen’s Fresh Ground Cashew Butter" due to the possibility of it containing undeclared peanuts or almonds, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The affected batch will have a UPC of 2-09530-40773-4 and a sell-by date of Aug. 27, 2023.

Although there have been no reports of illness thus far, people who are sensitive to peanuts or almonds should avoid this product.

Anyone who has purchased this product should discard it and can go to their local Heinen’s for a full refund.

