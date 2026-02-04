Help is needed to support Cleveland students on their trip to Belize

CLEVELAND — Two Cleveland organizations are teaming up to send four kids and teens on a trip to Belize to learn more about business and agriculture.

"What we’re doing is, we’re taking students from the industrial city into an oasis of greenery, so that we can bring about abundant opportunities for the city,” said Aharon Ben-Keymah, Founder of The Prolific Achievers Academy.

Ben-Keymah said the group is set to take off on Feb. 6.

But he said they are $5,000 short; so now, he is asking the community to help them reach their goal.

That way, he said, the group can make the most of their experience.

"We’re taking these kids to have an experience and bringing it back to the city and inspiring other children," said Ben-Keymah. “We feel as if there’s a demand for children to be in the agribusiness industry as it’s growing.”

Two years ago, Ben-Keymah started an agribusiness class through Prolific Achievers Academy’s Soil to Success Program.

It’s an initiative that helps students become more global-minded, community-centered leaders.

Aside from working with students, Ben-Keymah’s program also partners with local groups like Pink and Black Honors, a Cleveland-based entrepreneurial organization.

"We’re leading our young people into success and teaching them to scale their business and to go global with it and to dream bigger,” said Pink and Black Honors Program Coordinator, Nanekia Ansari.

If the group can raise the rest of their financial goal, Ben-Keymah said students like London Mitchell can make the most of their experience while learning more about the fashion industry.

"The thing about the clothing space is in order to get to that next level, you have to take a step that people aren’t normally doing, that other clothing lines aren’t doing, so if that’s the step that I can take to really push my business, I would definitely look into it,” said Mitchell.

Meantime, Slader Moss-Coleman hopes to learn more about landscape architecture and agriculture to one day make edible landscapes.

"I really hope to take away some fresh ideas when it comes to how different gardens are built and how they’re set up in different ways that I can improve the environment and make a healthy ecosystem,” said Moss-Coleman.

To donate, click here.

Checks can be written to “The Prolific Achievers Academy.”