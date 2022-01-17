Here are some of Northeast Ohio's best sledding hills

With winter weather hitting Northeast Ohio, many families will be bundling up and hitting the hills to enjoy a fun day of sledding.

Here are some of the best spots to go sledding in our area:

Thornton Park in Shaker Heights

The park features multiple hills and even has an indoor ice rink.

Located at: 3301 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH 44122

Coventry P.E.A.C.E. Park in Cleveland Heights

The hill at this park is perfect for families with younger children to enjoy on a snowy weekend or snow day.

Located at: 2843 Washington Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Kendall Hills in Peninsula

With areas designated for sleds and toboggans, this spot within Cuyahoga Valley National Park is a great place to spend a winter day. Guests can park at the Pine Hollow Trailhead.

Located at: 5523 Quick Rd #5469, Peninsula, OH 44264

East River Park in Olmsted Falls

This park features a slope that the whole family will enjoy.

Located at: 7878 Lewis Rd, Olmsted Falls, OH 44138

Green Leaf Park in Medina County

This park features a large hill perfect for people of all ages.

Located at: 1674 S Medina Line Rd, Sharon Center, OH 44274

Recreation Center Park in Westlake

This hill is popular with children, teens and adults and can become a speedy slope with the right conditions.

Located at: 28955 Hilliard Boulevard Westlake, Ohio 44145

Goodyear Heights Metro Park in Akron

This park features a massive hill with a convenient walking path to get back up when you just have to go again.

Located at: 2077 Newton St. Akron, OH 44305

Cain Park in Cleveland Heights

The hill at Cain Park is always a popular winter spot for families to enjoy a day of sledding.

Located at: 1986-2004 S Taylor Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118

Sand Run Metro Park in Akron

The hill at North Hawkins Area has been a sledding staple for decades.

Located at: 800 N Hawkins Ave, Akron, OH 44313

If you have a sledding spot you love going to that didn't make the list, email webstaff@wews.com and let us know!

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.