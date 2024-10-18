Here's everything you need to know about all the events in Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND — It's going to be a busy weekend in Cleveland between the Cleveland Guardians American League Championship Series games, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions and the Cleveland Browns game.

Phew.

It's going to be busy weekend in Cleveland as big events bring large crowds to Downtown

With all the excitement comes traffic.

Here is your guide to parking restrictions and closures for the coming days.

Parking restrictions

From Friday to Sunday, East 9th Street from Euclid Avenue to Carnegie Avenue, Prospect Avenue from East 9th Street to Ontario Street and Huron Road from Ontario Street to Prospect Avenue will have the following restrictions in place:



From 4 p.m. on Friday to 1 a.m. on Saturday

From 4 p.m. on Saturday to 1 a.m. on Sunday

From 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, the restrictions will be in place in the following areas:

Lakeside Avenue from East 9th Street to West 9th Street

St. Clair Avenue from East 9th Street to West 9th Street

East 9th Street from Lakeside Avenue to Carnegie Avenue

West 9th Street from Front Avenue to West Superior Avenue

East 9th Street from Carnegie Avenue to Lakeside Avenue

West 3rd Street from Lakeside Avenue to St. Clair Avenue

Additional streets surrounding the football stadium

Exit ramp and road closures

The following Route 2 ramps and streets will be closed on Sunday:



West 3rd Street westbound off-ramp around 10 a.m.

West 3rd Street northbound and southbound Lanes around 10 a.m.

North of Lakeside Avenue will be closed, but access to The Pit lot and Cuyahoga County lot will be maintained.

East 9th westbound around 10 a.m.

North of Lakeside Avenue will be closed, but access to the Willard Garage and Jones Day Garage will be maintained.

East 9th eastbound around 10:20 a.m.

West 28th Street around 10:40 a.m.

West 6th Street around 11 a.m.

Parking garages

Here are the places you can park this weekend:



Gateway Garage — rate is $20 all weekend

Willard Garage — rate is $40 and will open at 7 a.m. on Sunday; will be closed on Saturday

Municipal Lot — rate is $40 and will open at 5 a.m. on Sunday

Click here for a list of Muni Lot rules and regulations.

Here's everything that is going on this weekend

Guardians

On Friday and Saturday, the Cleveland Guardians will face the New York Yankees at Progressive Field for Games 4 and 5 of the ALCS.

First pitch will be at 8:08 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Rock Hall

At Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Rock & Roll Hall will have its 2024 induction ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Additionally, the Rock Hall and Union Home Mortgage Plaza will have plenty of activities and performances throughout the weekend leading up to the ceremony.

On Friday at 3 p.m., there will be a signature plaque dedication at Union Home Mortgage Plaza. It will feature appearances and remarks from the 2024 inductees and will be included with museum admission. Click here to read more.

From 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday is the Author's Alley, where authors will dive into the stories behind some of the greatest moments in music history. Click here to check out the line-up.

Browns

On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the first-ever Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Game.

Kick-off will be at 1 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field. During the game, this year's inductees will be highlighted throughout the stadium.

During halftime, Foreigner will perform, and at the end of the third quarter, Zakk Wylde will join guitarist Max Stak for a performance.