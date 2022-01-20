Here's how to keep your pets safe during coyote mating season

LORAIN, Ohio — The organization, Volunteers of Lorain County Dog Kennel, has some advice for pet owners to keep their four-legged friends safe during coyote mating season which lasts the next month or so.

Coyotes don't just live out in the country. According to the kennel, they are all over Lorain County, and they have been seen in town in Lorain and Elyria.

The mating season for coyotes is the next four to six weeks, the organization said in a Facebook post. It's a dangerous time for your pets as during this time coyotes may become more aggressive.

"The coyote gets your dog to chase him and then somewhere in the distance the pack waits for your dog. Then the outcome is tragic as they can & will attack/kill your pets. Just be aware it can happen to your beloved pet," the organization said. "Coyote breeding typically peaks in late February and early March, the gestation period averages 58 to 63 days. Male coyotes can become more aggressive during this time of year, the long and short of it all is that coyotes always pose a risk to your dog (and other small pets). That risk increases during mating season."

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, coyotes are listed as nuisance species and are not native to Ohio.

"The coyote is not native to Ohio, but it is present throughout the state today. Love or hate it, the coyote has the ability to make the best of a bad situation to survive or even prosper. Usually, we associate the coyote with the open, deserted lands of the west. As its presence in Ohio shows, this versatile animal can make a home most anywhere," ODNR said.

Here's some tips from ODNR on what to do if a coyote is in your backyard:

"Understand that coyotes are common throughout Ohio's 88 counties in both rural and urban settings. There are no wild wolves living in Ohio.

Identify that the canine is truly a coyote and not a stray dog. If you determine the animal is a stray dog, contact your county dog warden.

If you do have a coyote on your property, remove all "attractants" to possibly deter the coyote from returning. This includes removing garbage and pet food before nightfall and cleaning up around the grill. Coyotes prey primarily on small mammals, such as rabbits and mice. Small pets may also be taken. Keep small dogs and cats inside. Coyotes are curious, but generally fearful of humans. Clap your hands and shout in a stern voice to scare off coyotes that are investigating your yard.

If the coyote visiting your yard seems to lack a fear of humans or is presenting a conflict even after removing attractants from your yard, contact a nuisance trapper. Coyotes in rural areas can be controlled through legal hunting and trapping methods. See the Hunting & Trapping Regulations for more information."

