Here's how you can continue supporting Lorain Police officers, families now and in the future

OHIO — Across Northeast Ohio, multiple businesses and organizations are coming up with ways to continue honoring and supporting Lorain Police Officer Phillip Wagner and his family, along with Officers Peter Gale, Officer Brent Payne and their families, after the officers were tragically shot while on duty last week.

For some, this recognition may look like living a life that reflects Wagner’s love and service to his community.

Others like Marco’s Pizza will launch a fundraiser on Thursday to donate 20% of sales from 11 of their locations across Lorain and Erie County to the Lorain Police Officers’ Charitable Foundation.

This comes after the business learned that Officers Payne and Wagner ordered pizza from their business before being attacked.

In a statement, David Wiles, Marco’s Pizza Corporate Business Leader – Cleveland, said, “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a brave officer from our community who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. At Marco’s Pizza, we are proud to support the men and women who wear the badge and dedicate their lives to protecting and serving. To the family, friends, and fellow officers of the fallen hero – our thoughts and prayers are with you. Your courage will never be forgotten.”

Meanwhile in Cleveland, Cops Ride President John Kikol will host a 17-year event on Sunday, Aug. 10 to honor fallen officers like Officer Wagner, while also raising money to donate to the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society and Ohio COPS, or Concerns of Police Survivors.

“It’s not just the ceremony today that matters. It's the future and how we go on our way to make sure those families know they're not forgotten,” said Kikol.

As Kikol prepares for the event, Joe Mannion, President of the Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society, invites the community to attend their ceremony next year on May 15.

“I've had several officers that I've been friends with that have been killed in the line of duty and it's sad,” said Mannion.

Considering Mannion’s lived experience, he said the society has teamed up with mental health professionals to provide bereavement counseling for all three families, the two surviving officers and the Lorain Police Department.

“They’re still part of us, They're still part of the police community, and I'm sure Lorain also was very big on supporting their police officers, which is great,” said Mannion.

Kikol said Wagner will also be honored during the 6th Annual ‘Flags for Honor’ at Edgewater Park on Sept. 11 at noon.

A group of local Lorain businesses, who wished to remain anonymous, came together to raise money to fund the creation of shirts to honor the three Lorain officers.

T-shirts being sold to honor Lorain officers shot; proceeds benefit police department

RELATED: T-shirts being sold to honor Lorain officers shot; proceeds benefit police department