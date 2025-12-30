Here's how you can show support for North Olmsted Police Officer Tony Smerk

A funeral will be held on Tuesday at King Church in Columbia Station for North Olmsted Police Officer Tony Smerk, who died from a medical emergency on Dec.17.
The North Olmsted Police Department, the Westlake Police Department, and the Westlake Fire Department will be closing Dover Center between Center Ridge Road and Westown Boulevard.
The roads will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
There may be some traffic delays in the area due to the funeral procession.
The procession route will proceed as follows:
- S/B on Dover into North Olmsted, past NOPD
- East onto Butternut Ridge Rd to Columbia Rd (SR-252)
- South on Columbia Rd (SR-252) to Sprague Rd
- East onto Sprague Rd to East River Rd (SR-252) South onto East River Rd (SR-252) to Snell Rd
- East onto Snell Rd to Boone Rd
- South onto Boon Rd to SR-82
- East onto SR-82 to Christ The King Church
The community can show support by lining the streets as the procession leaves the Jenkins Funeral Chapel around 9:40 a.m.
