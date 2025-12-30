Here's how you can show support for North Olmsted Police Officer Tony Smerk

A funeral will be held on Tuesday at King Church in Columbia Station for North Olmsted Police Officer Tony Smerk, who died from a medical emergency on Dec.17.

Watch more about Smerk:

'Impossiblly huge shoes to fill': North Olmsted Police Officer dies from medical emergency

RELATED: North Olmsted Police Officer dies from medical emergency

The North Olmsted Police Department, the Westlake Police Department, and the Westlake Fire Department will be closing Dover Center between Center Ridge Road and Westown Boulevard.

The roads will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

There may be some traffic delays in the area due to the funeral procession.

The procession route will proceed as follows:



S/B on Dover into North Olmsted, past NOPD

East onto Butternut Ridge Rd to Columbia Rd (SR-252)

South on Columbia Rd (SR-252) to Sprague Rd

East onto Sprague Rd to East River Rd (SR-252) South onto East River Rd (SR-252) to Snell Rd

East onto Snell Rd to Boone Rd

South onto Boon Rd to SR-82

East onto SR-82 to Christ The King Church

The community can show support by lining the streets as the procession leaves the Jenkins Funeral Chapel around 9:40 a.m.