Here's the list of Christmas pop-up bars you didn't know you needed

CLEVELAND — 'Tis the season for holiday fun, and these establishments are putting a jolly twist on nightlife in Northeast Ohio.

If you're looking for places to enjoy holiday festivities with others, we've got a few pop-up bars to share with you.

Sleigh

JACK Casino,

100 Public Square, Cleveland

JACK Casino Sleigh Holiday Pop-Up Bar in JACK Casino.

The bar is on the third floor of JACK Casino, featuring themed cocktails, holiday treats, and cheery decor for guests to enjoy. Sleigh is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 6 p.m. - 2 a.m. until December 27. It will also be open on New Year’s Eve.



Jingle Bar Cleveland

McJames Sports Pub

13450 Snow Road, Brook Park

This Christmas pop-up bar serves festive cocktails surrounded by holiday decor and holly jolly magic. Jingle Bar will be open through Dec. 23.



Holidayland Christmas

Nano Brew

1859 West 25th Street, Cleveland

Nano Brew will host its Holidayland Christmas Bar seven days a week this holiday season.

The bar will be open on the following schedule until New Year's Eve:



Monday-Wednesday: 4-10 p.m.

Thursday: 4 p.m.-12 a.m.

Friday: 12 p.m.-2:30 a.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.-2:30 a.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.



Holiday Hideaway

Velvet Tango Room

2095 Columbus Road, Cleveland

The Velvet Tango Room is ready for the holiday season with its magical back room. It will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 5 p.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 2-9 p.m.

Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Pop Up

Tiki Underground

1832 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls

Tiki Underground Tiki Underground Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Pop-Up.

Head out to the Tiki Bar to enjoy special cocktails, tiki mugs and more. They will be open now through Jan. 3 on the following days:



Monday-Thursday: 4-11 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. to midnight.

Saturday: 2 p.m. to midnight.

Sunday: Closed.



Christmas Corner Bar

Around the Corner

18616 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

The Christmas Corner Bar is open now through the beginning of January and has a lineup of holiday festivities, including Christmas Karaoke.

They are open at the following times on the following days:



Monday-Friday: 3 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m.

check out their Instagram page.

