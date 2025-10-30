Here's what one community is doing to address speeding

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — Before you start making Halloween plans and driving throughout different places in Northeast Ohio, you should know Cuyahoga Falls does not play about speeding.

“We get tons of complaints about people speeding in the neighborhoods, rolling through stop signs. We know it happens, and it’s kind of a society problem. It’s not just one street it’s all over the whole city,” said Mayor Don Walters.

Across Ohio, data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows October generally sees the highest number of pedestrian-related crashes each year.

A total of 320 pedestrian-related crashes were reported last year. To date this year, that number is 164.

As Halloween approaches, city leaders remind drivers about Cuyahoga Falls’ safe driving initiative.

“I think a lot of people do talk about speeding is an issue, and I think that they appreciate that we’re trying to elevate the issue,” said Council President Russ Balthis.

One year before Walters created the safe driving initiative in February 2024, Chief Chris Norfolk said more than 1,400 traffic citations were submitted between February 2023 and February 2024.

After the program’s first full year, the total number of traffic citations dropped to about 1,100 between March 2024 and March 2025.

Now in the initiative’s second year, there have been 719 traffic citations to date.

“Anytime we can get the public to help us take one thing off the burden of safety forces, we are 100% behind that,” said Norfolk.

If you sign up to take this pledge, Walters said you will receive a kit with two stickers and a membership card to show you are a participant.

“It’s an awareness piece, and I think it means something,” said Walters.

He also said you agree to obey traffic laws and watch out for folks on the road, like Alex Mayes, who said he’s almost been hit a few times while running.

“There are a lot of people who are out walking their dog or walking down on Front Street or running for that matter; I think it could definitely help,” said Mayes.

Click here for more information.