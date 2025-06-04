Here's what we know about who's in charge of East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you’ve been following the latest developments in East Cleveland, then you know there’s a lot going on, and now the big question is who is in charge.

Following Brandon King's conviction, there's a feud over who is the mayor of East Cleveland

“I’m a little confused, who is the Mayor at this time. I’m just confused,” said Art McKoy, an East Cleveland community activist.

Are you confused like McKoy? Then, you’re not alone.

He's one of dozens of people in East Cleveland who are looking for answers, which Interim Mayor Sandra Morgan provided during a press conference on Tuesday.

“I was placed in this position as the Interim Mayor, and I believe that it is by these rules that I will continue to serve until November,” said Morgan.

Last Thursday, News 5 first explained those rules when we sat down with Morgan after Suspended East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King was convicted of multiple felonies and misdemeanor charges.

East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King and former Councilman Ernest Smith guilty on multiple charges

Under state law, Morgan told News 5 she would need to step down if King was reinstated to office by an appeal, his charges were dropped, or he was found not guilty.

But since King’s charges weren’t dropped and he was found guilty, Morgan is in charge until a successor mayor is elected, or King’s attorney succeeds with an appeal to his convictions.

Still, Mayor and Council President Lateek Shabazz said otherwise after he shared a Facebook post on Sunday, declaring himself mayor.

“I was surprised that he felt so emboldened as to make that statement and to go through a swearing in,” said Morgan.

Now, Morgan said the city plans to file a motion to dismiss Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Shabazz sent the following statement:

As Mayor of East Cleveland, it is my top priority to protect the property, rights, and assets of African-Americans and all residents in our city against the harmful effects of gentrification. Our community deserves to thrive without being displaced, and I am committed to ensuring that East Cleveland remains a place where its long-standing residents can prosper.

In addition to that commitment, improving public safety services is at the forefront of my administration. I will be meeting with Cuyahoga County Sheriffs leaders to ask for their partnership and support in strengthening safety and emergency services across our city.

We are also taking proactive steps to engage with stakeholders and investors to bring meaningful and equitable development to East Cleveland. This city has tremendous potential, and I intend to lead efforts that attract resources, jobs, and infrastructure improvements that benefit all of our residents.

Regarding the recent lawsuit, let me be clear: under the Ohio Constitution, East Cleveland is a home rule city. That means our city charter has the full force of law and prevails over conflicting state statutes. By the authority of that charter, I have been duly deemed the Mayor of East Cleveland.

One of the key problems with previous administrations was their failure to respect and uphold the law. That changes now. I will enforce the law, protect our people, and move this city forward.

“I think he thinks that he’s Mayor, and we will respectfully agree to disagree,” said Morgan.

Even people like Mallronda Murphy, who came to City Hall for a community meeting on Tuesday, said Morgan is the mayor.

“It’s been very, very tough to see this happen because it’s more childish than it is being about the people,” said Murphy.

But some people said Shabazz went through the same process as Morgan to be given the position of Interim Mayor.

“There was a process as far as you being appointed and I believe that the now sworn in Mayor Lateek Shabazz as far as on Sunday, he went through that process as well. Maybe I can get clarification?” asked one East Cleveland resident.

“There were 34-35 applicants for that role. I just happened to be the lucky one that was chosen,” said Morgan.

Morgan has another Mayor Town Hall planned this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at East Cleveland Public Library.