Here's what you should do to avoid making an emergency furnace call

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — As the cold weather kicks in, HVAC experts encourage people to be mindful of their furnaces to avoid having to call a technician.

“Many times, with the furnaces, it may be a lack of preventative maintenance on the frontend,” said John Langer, the president and owner of H. Jack’s Plumbing and Heating Company. “Our crews have been working seven days a week, 24 hours a day.”

Langer said that round-the-clock service will continue, especially as it gets colder.

“When you get into this industry, you know there’s certain times of the year when you’re really going to have to make yourself available,” said Langer.

Sal’s Heating and Cooling, Plumber and Sewer Service Manager, John Hevesi, agreed.

“All our guys are pitching in, and making sure we take care of everybody,” said Hevesi.

While it’s safe to say both HVAC companies appreciate the extra business, there are some steps you could take to avoid making that call, and that starts with changing your furnace’s filter.

“A lot of people, they say they forget, and I always tell them, most people have a smart phone nowadays, put a reminder first of (the) month, check the filter. If you don’t have to change it, you don’t change it. If you have to change it, you change it. A lot of simple calls are because the filters are dirty,” said Hevesi.

Other recommended tips include making sure your thermostat works and watching how much you adjust it.

“Set a temperature in your house and leave it there because most furnaces aren’t designed to operate when it gets below zero degrees,” said Hevesi.

Finally, you are encouraged to check your furnace exhaust pipes and to regularly maintain your furnace and boiler.

“Be proactive. Do the preventative maintenance on the front end. Typically, in the fall,” said Langer.

Between both HVAC companies, workers said they’ll be busy, but ready to answer those emergency calls.