Here's your chance to own a piece of Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Feller's legacy

CHESTERLAND, Ohio — Baseball fans looking to get a little closer to one of the Cleveland greats now have a chance to do so with some of Bob Feller's personal mementos up for auction.

Premier Auction Galleries in Chesterland has begun auctioning off items acquired from the Feller Estate including signed baseballs and cards, as well as books stamped “Feller Library.”

News 5 One of the items slated to go up for auction from the Feller Estate

“Bob kept everything,” said Josh Siegel with Premier Auction Galleries. “I don’t know if I've ever had a collection like this. It's been kind of fun.”

The legendary pitcher died in 2010 at the age of 92, while his widow Anne stayed in Northeast Ohio for another decade until her death in 2021.

News 5 previously reported when Feller’s home in Gates Mills hit the market last year.

Photo provided by Premier Auction Galleries Interior of Bob Feller home while auction crews worked to box up mementos heading to auction

Of all the items set to go up for auction, the one attracting the earliest interest is Bob Feller’s executive desk from his office.

“If you want a real piece of Bob, the biggest piece we have would be the desk,” Jesse Matthews, owner of Premier Auction Galleries, said. “It is a massive, massive desk.”

News 5 Premier Auction Galleries plans to put Bob Feller's desk, seen here highlight a photograph with Ted Williams, up for auction in March.

Most of the items are scheduled to hit the auction block in March, but some are open to pre-bidding now with a live auction set for Sunday, January 23 at 2 p.m.

Among the items up for bid in this initial auction is arguably Feller’s oldest known signature when he was 12 years old, found in a book given to him from his grandparents in 1930, prior to his playing career.

Feller started pitching for the Cleveland Indians at the age of 17 and took the mound from 1936 to 1941, served in the United States Navy for four years, and then returned to pitching from 1945 to 1956 in Cleveland.

Over his career, Feller pitched in 3,827 innings, notching a 3.25 ERA, 44 shutouts, 279 complete games, and a win-loss record of 266-162.

In 1956, Cleveland retired Feller's number 19. In 1962, Feller was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on his first ballot appearance.

One of the few athletes who in life was larger than the statue that honors him outside of Progressive Field.

“For us, it's been a great opportunity to kind of rehash memories and make connections with fans,” Siegel said. “We've seen collectors and dealers and fans that we haven't seen in maybe 10 or 15 years.”

News 5 While auction officials continue to sort through boxes of contents, a trash can from Bob Feller's library is filled to the top with commemorative baseballs, ceremonial first pitches, and other collectable and often signed baseballs.

Whether you’re looking for a first-pitch baseball , or a memento from this World War II veteran, who volunteered for the Navy right after the attack on Pearl Harbor, there’s a little bit of everything from the precious past of one of Cleveland’s greatest pitchers.





“It’s almost like a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Siegel said.

For those wondering about certain artifacts, it is worth pointing out that the Cleveland Guardians organization confirmed Premier Auction Gallery’s claims that both the Guardians organization and the Baseball Hall of Fame went through items in Feller’s home before any went up for auction, to make sure there wasn’t any overlooked priceless mementos worth displaying for all fans.

In addition to sports memorabilia, households items, furniture, and items belonging to Anne Feller are scheduled to go up for auction.