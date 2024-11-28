Watch Now
Heroes awarded after saving a woman trapped in burning Medina home

Montville Police
CLEVELAND — Police and Firefighters from the Medina County Sheriff's Office, Medina Fire Department, Chatham Fire and Cleveland Fire Department were given Heroism awards Wednesday after rescuing a woman who was trapped in the basement of a burning home last month.

Chief William Disbrow and Chief Larry Walters with rescued woman

On Oct. 24, a 31-year-old woman was rescued in dramatic fashion after police and firefighters responded to a burning home in York Township, Medina County.

An awards ceremony was held at the York Township Hall in Medina for those who played a part in rescuing the 31-year-old woman.

The following people were given Heroism awards:

Medina County Sheriff's Office

  • Dispatcher Kim Evans
  • Dispatcher Kendra Bohland
  • Sheriff Terry Grice
  • Captain Kris Conwill
  • Deputy Zachary Kirkwood
  • Deputy Douglas Clinage
  • Deputy Caylum Yorks

Medina Fire Department

  • Chief Larry Walters

Chatham Fire Department 

  • Chief William Disbrow

Cleveland Fire Department

  • Firefighter Chuck Vineyard

Awards were presented by Erhart/York Township Chief Jason Creamer.


