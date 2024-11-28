Heroes awarded after saving a woman trapped in burning Medina home

CLEVELAND — Police and Firefighters from the Medina County Sheriff's Office, Medina Fire Department, Chatham Fire and Cleveland Fire Department were given Heroism awards Wednesday after rescuing a woman who was trapped in the basement of a burning home last month.
On Oct. 24, a 31-year-old woman was rescued in dramatic fashion after police and firefighters responded to a burning home in York Township, Medina County.
An awards ceremony was held at the York Township Hall in Medina for those who played a part in rescuing the 31-year-old woman.
The following people were given Heroism awards:
Medina County Sheriff's Office
- Dispatcher Kim Evans
- Dispatcher Kendra Bohland
- Sheriff Terry Grice
- Captain Kris Conwill
- Deputy Zachary Kirkwood
- Deputy Douglas Clinage
- Deputy Caylum Yorks
Medina Fire Department
- Chief Larry Walters
Chatham Fire Department
- Chief William Disbrow
Cleveland Fire Department
- Firefighter Chuck Vineyard
Awards were presented by Erhart/York Township Chief Jason Creamer.