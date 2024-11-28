Heroes awarded after saving a woman trapped in burning Medina home

CLEVELAND — Police and Firefighters from the Medina County Sheriff's Office, Medina Fire Department, Chatham Fire and Cleveland Fire Department were given Heroism awards Wednesday after rescuing a woman who was trapped in the basement of a burning home last month.

Montville Police Chief William Disbrow and Chief Larry Walters with rescued woman

On Oct. 24, a 31-year-old woman was rescued in dramatic fashion after police and firefighters responded to a burning home in York Township, Medina County.

VIDEO: Firefighters, Medina sheriff's deputies rescue woman trapped in basement of burning home

An awards ceremony was held at the York Township Hall in Medina for those who played a part in rescuing the 31-year-old woman.

Montville Police Heroes honored

The following people were given Heroism awards:

Medina County Sheriff's Office



Dispatcher Kim Evans

Dispatcher Kendra Bohland

Sheriff Terry Grice

Captain Kris Conwill

Deputy Zachary Kirkwood

Deputy Douglas Clinage

Deputy Caylum Yorks

Medina Fire Department



Chief Larry Walters

Chatham Fire Department



Chief William Disbrow

Cleveland Fire Department



Firefighter Chuck Vineyard

Awards were presented by Erhart/York Township Chief Jason Creamer.