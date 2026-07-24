Heroic Springfield Township officer pulls teen from burning home

A Springfield Township police officer is being called a hero after he pulled a teenager from a burning building.

Unfortunately, the teen's grandmother died in the fire after going back inside to rescue the family dogs.

Sgt. Michael Roberts responded to a home on fire after another officer spotted the flames.

He found a 13-year-old girl passed out inside the front door.

Roberts said his fatherly instinct kicked in as he rushed to pull her to safety.

"It was definitely dangerous. The heat was very intense. The black smoke was very overwhelming. You know, I'm a father myself, so you know, to have the knowledge that there was a child that needed my help, I think that fatherly instinct also just kind of kicked in," Roberts said.

The State Fire Marshals Office is investigating what caused the fire.