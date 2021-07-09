High 'steak' heist at Westlake Outback solved thanks to very obvious clue

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Two people may have taken Outback Steakhouse’s slogan “No Rules, Just Right,” too far when they left the Westlake location without paying last Friday, according to Westlake police. Luckily for investigators, one of them left a clue -- they used their real phone number when they made the reservation.

Police received a call from Outback on Sperry Drive on July 2 reporting a theft, according to the Westlake police blotter. Two customers had walked out on a bill.

The restaurant was able to piece together a phone number for one of the people who had called for a reservation earlier that evening. Officers were able to identify both of the dine-and-dashers.

Misdemeanor theft warrants were issued for a 24-year-old man and 19-year-old woman, both from Elyria, according to police, who are now looking to serve these two their just desserts.