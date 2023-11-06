Watch Now
Highland High School evacuated, closed Monday due to bomb threat

Non-credible threat also made at Medina High School
Bob Jones | News 5
Police on scene after a bomb threat at Highland High School.
Posted at 10:21 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 10:56:22-05

Highland High School students were evacuated to Highland Stadium on Monday morning because of a bomb threat, district officials said in a Facebook post.

The district is in the process of calling buses back to the high school, as the school will be dismissed for the day once buses arrive, officials stated. Student drivers will be permitted to leave.

Students who don’t typically ride the bus will remain at the stadium until they can secure a ride.

Highland Local School District staff is currently working with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office to sweep the building.

News 5 has a crew en route, and we will update this story once we learn more.

School will remain in session at other Highland Local Schools buildings.

Medina High School also received a bomb threat on Monday morning, but that threat was determined to be non-credible by the Medina Police Department based on an investigation into previous threats made over the weekend and throughout the morning.

Medina High School was not evacuated or closed Monday, but there will be an additional Medina Police presence at Medina High School as a precaution.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
