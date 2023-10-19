'Highly intoxicated' driver leads troopers on pursuit that ends at Stark County Jail

A police pursuit in Plain Township late Wednesday night had a surprising ending: the parking lot of the Stark County Sheriff's Office.

The pursuit started around 11:45 p.m. when troopers attempted to make a traffic stop for a marked lanes violation on a 2011 white Chrysler 200 on Martindale Road near 37th Street.

According to troopers, the vehicle failed to stop, and the chase happened for nine minutes before the vehicle pulled over at the same location as the Stark County Jail.

The 43-year-old driver was found to be highly intoxicated, troopers said.

He was taken into custody on failure to comply charges.

The driver was also issued a traffic citation for OVI, marked lanes, no driver's license, no seatbelt and failure to control.