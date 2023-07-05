Historic Cory United Methodist Church in Cleveland receives second grant for restoration

A $529,038 grant has been awarded to the Cleveland Restoration Society for the exterior restoration of Cory United Methodist Church.

The restoration society said this money will fund phase two of repairs to the church, which includes brick cleaning and repointing the entire envelope, chimney repair, and terra cotta repairs for the north and south elevations.

This is the second grant that has been awarded by the National Park Service African American Civil Rights program for these restoration efforts.

Located on East 105th Street, Cory United Methodist Church served as a beacon for safety during the Civil Rights Movement.

During the 1950s and 60s, Cory had around 3,000 members and a strong connection with the community. Cory also hosted multiple influential civil rights leaders, such as Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., according to the restoration society.

Phase one of the restoration efforts of the Cory included a $500,000 grant that went toward exterior masonry, terra cotta stabilization and its nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.

In 2021, the Cory became the first official historical marker on Cleveland’s Civil Rights Trail. The church is one of 10 markers on the trail.

