Hola Hispanic Community center opens doors to provide aid to immigrant families

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Hola Hispanic community center has officially opened its doors. They kicked off the ribbon cutting on Cinco De Mayo with music, speeches and delicious food.

The center will provide a list of services including rental assistance, health care assistance, immigration help and so much more. It's located in the heart of Painesville where they have a huge Latin Community. The Executive Director Veronica Isabel tells News 5 they started their non-profit years ago because she saw a great need, especially where there's a language barrier.

"I think immigrant families, you know, they need somebody to help them my mom had helpers that I still know and remember to this day, and so I guess I wanted to be one of those helpers. So that's kind of why we wanted to have all that," said Isabel.

Before opening their center, they worked where they could, helping as many families as possible including, Dora Elia Acosta. For years Acosta's husband Luis dealt with immigration issues for more than 10 years, at one point he was in prison for five weeks preparing for deportation.

"I had pretty much given up. I thought there was nothing that could be done and she, Veronica Hola, just kept reassuring me," said Acosta.

Acosta says she reached out to Isabel with Hola who helped them with all their papers and to get her husband Louis home. Here they are years later both permanent residents.

"Hola was a miracle to me and that she has all the faith and everything they do. And just it's a miracle," said Acosta.

Now, with their new building, Hola can offer those same services and help more families just like Acosta's. For more information, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.