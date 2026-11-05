Holmes County creates road safety guide for e-bike riders and Amish community members

HOLMES CO., Ohio. — Holmes County is joining other communities across Northeast Ohio in addressing the surge in popularity of e-bikes — and it's taking a uniquely local approach to road safety.

Holmes County Emergency Management Director Jason Troyer said roughly half of the county's population is Amish. In recent years, Troyer says there has been a noticeable increase in e-bike usage as some residents shift away from horse and buggy travel. With that change came a slight uptick in e-bike accidents.

To address the trend, the county brought together a group of community partners — including local law enforcement and members of the Amish community — to develop a unified safety message.

The result is a new booklet called "The Roads We Share."

The guide covers tips for navigating the hills and curves of Holmes County roads. For e-bike riders, it includes hand signals and advice on staying visible. For drivers, it explains how to safely share the road with buggies and bikes. There is even a chapter on what to do after an accident.

"It gives us how we can keep all Holmes County residents, tourism visitors, safe during this project," Troyer said. "And I think what this has done is it's also opened a communication between possibly county government and the Amish population that I hope that we can take down the road and multiply with."

Troyer said 20,000 copies are being printed and will be distributed at the Chamber of Commerce, local businesses, schools, and during traffic stops by Holmes County Sheriff's deputies. Copies will also be passed out directly within the Amish community.

For those who cannot obtain a physical copy, QR codes will be placed throughout the county to provide digital access to the booklet.