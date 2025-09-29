Holocaust survivors, victims honored in annual tradition

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A gathering to honor holocaust survivors and victims took place at Zion Memorial Park in Bedford Heights for an annual memorial.

In 1961, survivors who settled in Cleveland built and dedicated the nation's first monument to holocaust survivors. Now, the annual tradition continues.

Local survivors attended the ceremony and shared their experiences. They also lit candles in remembrance.

Louis Gips, who was 4 years old when the holocaust started, told News 5 she shares her story to keep it from happening again.

"A lot of the things, the way they're going now, the hate and all that, it kind of looks to me like that's how it started in our time, but we didn't believe it. Therefore, we suffered. No one would believe that that could happen, that genocide could happen," said Gips. "But now, the people I talk to actually believe me. So I am hoping that I'm doing all I can."

The Kol Israel Foundation holocaust national memorial is the official grave site of all holocaust victims.

Former President Joe Biden signed a bill into law three years ago, officially designating it.