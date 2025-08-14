Homeland Security Investigations conducts operation in Cleveland Heights, doesn't tell city officials

Cleveland Heights officials said the city was not notified about Homeland Security Investigations conducting an operation in the area on Thursday.

It happened in the 2600 block of Hampshire Road.

The city said in a Facebook post that two people were taken into custody as a result of the federal operation.

"Cleveland Heights Police Division (CHPD) was not notified in advance and was not involved in this operation," the city said in the Facebook post.

No further information has been released.

"We will share any additional information if and when the lead federal agency authorizes it. Please avoid speculation and respect neighbors’ privacy. For emergencies, call 911; for other concerns, use the CHPD non-emergency line," the city said.