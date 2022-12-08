Hopkins security breach suspect has law enforcement and military background

CLEVELAND — New information about the man accused in a security breach at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport reveals the suspect has a law enforcement and military background.

Twenty-six-year-old Isaac Woolley was a sheriff’s deputy in Clarksville, Tennessee, and he served in the United States Army.

News 5 Investigators also obtained body and dash camera video from Brook Park police of Woolley’s arrest November 23rd.

In the video, you see officers pull up to a man standing on Aerospace Parkway.

He identifies himself as Isaac Benjamin Woolley.

Woolley is accused of stealing an SUV in Fairview Park, driving through an airfield gate at Cleveland Hopkins and running onto a runway.

Woolley is heard telling police he was trying to get to his children in Alabama and would do whatever it takes.

"Were you in a white car?” an officer asks.

Woolley replies, “Yep, I was in a white car at one point. Driving around, I was being dumb.”

Seconds later, Woolley is put in handcuffs.

Federal records claim about an hour earlier, Woolley carjacked a woman, went onto FAA property, damaged the power source to the radar antenna tower and pulled wires from the primary radar, shutting it down.

A back-up radar was activated, but flights had to be diverted.

News 5 Investigators looked into Woolley’s background.

According to a U.S. Army spokesman, Woolley repaired UH 60 helicopters during his service from June 2014 to April 2018.

He deployed to Iraq for one month in 2016 and held the rank of specialist.

After his stint in the Army, Woolley became a sheriff’s deputy in Tennessee for eight months, assigned to the jail.

His resignation letter reveals Woolley quit to become a force protection officer in Kuwait.

Woolley noted on his Montgomery County sheriff’s office application his special skills were weaponry, radio, survival, evasion and escape.

He also mentioned he did maintenance on Blackhawks at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, worked on weapons systems and was honorably discharged.

Records show Woolley grew up in the Youngstown area and focused his high school interests on aviation maintenance.

On Monday, Woolley’s attorney asked for a mental competency evaluation.

Woolley remains in federal custody. A new court date has not been set.

