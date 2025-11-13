Horses briefly close road in North Ridgeville; neighbors, officers team up to guide them home

The saying goes "hold your horses," but that wasn't the case for a certain batch in North Ridgeville on Tuesday.

The North Ridgeville Police Department said multiple calls to its emergency dispatch reported several horses wandering in the roadway near the intersection of Center Ridge and Maddock Road.

Officers who responded to the scene could be heard on body camera confirming, “There is definitely four horses,” and later asking one of the owners, “What are their names?”

Video from the response captures a conversation between an officer and the horse’s owner, who identifies one as "Joey." Seconds later, the officer can be heard calling Joey as they worked to guide the animals.

With help from several nearby residents who stopped to assist, officers were able to safely escort Joey and his companions back to their property after roughly 30 minutes on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Officers praised the quick-thinking residents whose assistance helped protect public safety and the animals' well‑being.

How the horses got loose remains unknown, and investigators said the cause is under review.

You can watch the full dash camera video below:

Police remind owners of large animals to regularly inspect fencing and gates — especially during windy or stormy conditions when sealed-off areas, such as gates and fences, are more likely to fail.

