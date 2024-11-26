House where 2 rappers were fatally shot had recent history of problems

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — As Shaker Heights police continue to investigate a deadly double shooting that happened at a "mansion pool party" over the weekend, court documents reveal that the home's renters were in the process of being evicted, and police were familiar with the property.

Court documents show an eviction notice was filed three days before the party. The records state officers responded to the home at least 13 times in the last two months. There were reports of drug use, excessive noise and violent confrontations. In the eviction filing, the out-of-state landlord claims the tenant, who is not one of the people who died, failed to pay rent and was sub-leasing the home.

It's still unclear what exactly led up to the shooting, but moments before someone called 911, Legend, who didn't want to give his full name, remembers seeing his two friends, 24-year-old Nisiah Sanders — known as Nahzzy — and 30-year-old Myron Rainey — known as "Press PlayMJ — at the party.

“MJ just ran through the door, and it was like a look in his eyes, and Nahzzy was on his own mission,” said Legend.

The next thing he knew, gunfire rang out.

“Just being inside the house, you heard a shot, and then you heard like, five more shots after, I mean, quick, sudden, everybody, panicked, ran,” said Legend.

Later, Legend learned Nahzzy and Press PlayMJ were killed.

“It shocked me at first, and then by the time I, like, really processed it, like, I didn't sleep for a day or two. I was crying the whole day,” Legend said.

Days before, Press PlayMJ advertised the event on social media with a video of the same home, captioning it "Mansion pool party."

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Shaker Heights police found the two up-and-coming rappers dead in the driveway of the home in the 17000 block of Shaker Boulevard, where the party was held.

Police identify 2 rappers killed at Shaker Heights party over the weekend

Police say there's no evidence a third party was involved in the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

“They loved each other for real. It was just a brothers' fight, and they chose to fight and argue rather than resolve and think at the moment,” said Legend.

Legend says MJ and Nahzzy were friends, and now they're gone. Moving forward, he's pushing to stop the violence and aims to spread more light and keep his friends' music alive.

“I hope everybody take from this that violence and trying to be hard the hardest person. That's not the answer to nothing. The answer to stuff is trying to talk like adults and trying to talk like people with a clear consciousness,” said Legend.

Shaker Heights police say they are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department.