How Akron volunteers came together to give dozens a place to sleep during frigid weather

AKRON, Ohio — Thanks to a team effort between the Peter Maurin Center and Community Support Services, people like Oscar Scott had a warm place to sleep Monday night instead of freezing outside.

"These people take people in. They don’t put you out when it’s frigid cold like this,” said Scott. “This warming center is God-sent. You see the people rolling in. They have a place to sleep tonight because it’s frigid cold.”

Before the Akron Emergency Overnight Warming Center opened, Scott and Joel Caudell stood in line for hours just to make sure they had somewhere warm to sleep, eat and get some clothes.

"If you’re not here by 7:30, 8, you’re not getting in because it’s been packed the last two, three days,” said Caudell. “I want to see more of them. More help and more support.”

While News 5 waited for the center to open, we saw dozens of people standing in line, and it appeared everyone made it in by the time we left.

But sometimes, Peter Maurin Center Executive Director, David Churbock, said that’s not always the case since they’re only allowed to let 80 people in due to fire safety rules.

"Anytime the temperature is 25 degrees or lower, there’s no place in town except the Haven of Rest that accepts people off the street. We have quite a number of unsheltered individuals in the area, so we want to make sure they at least have the opportunity to protect their fingers and toes,” said Churbock.

As volunteers prepare for a busy night, Churbock said the overnight center will be open from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. until sometime in February.

"Every time that we’re open, we need about 20 volunteers, and it’s just (to) prepare (the) food, serve the food, clean up, hand out hygiene items, help people get their bedding, so it’s quite complex,” said Churbock.

But Churbock said it’s worth it.

"I believe that I’m God’s favorite, and if I’m God’s favorite, then I also have to recognize that God’s love is boundless,” said Churbock.

Volunteers and donations are encouraged. To help, click here.

"God didn’t make us to dislike each other. To mistreat each other. To overlook people. Human lives are priceless. They really are,” said Scott.