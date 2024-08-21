How kids can stay healthy during back-to-school season

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — With kids heading back to school, they could bring home more than just homework. Classrooms are breeding grounds for bacteria and viruses.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke with Rhonda Carson, a North Ridgeville City Schools nurse, about achieving a healthy start to the new school year.

"I think the main thing would be is to practice good hygiene, teach your kids to wash their hands, especially before you eat, or if you've been touching something a lot," said Carson.

Quality sleep is also key to staying healthy because proper rest bolsters our immune systems. Eating a healthy diet can also help reduce the risk of illness.

"So not only that good night rest, providing those nutritional meals, making sure they have breakfast," said Carson.

One of the most common illnesses that occur in the first few weeks of school is strep throat. Kids should avoid sharing food and drinks to stay safe.

There are also ways for parents to save during back-to-school season.

The lists are long, and the funds are short for many families. Mike Brookbank found a few ways for parents to stretch their back-to-school budget.

Here are some ways to stretch that back-to-school budget

