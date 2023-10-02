How Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers use airplanes to bust the most excessive speeders

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — For many, those highway signs that read "speed limit enforced by aircraft" can prompt a chuckle or an eye-roll of disbelief.

However, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are quick to point out to News 5 that they do use an airplane (pretty regularly) to monitor speeds along certain stretches of Ohio roads.

"Motorists should also expect to see an increased presence and utilization of the patrol's aviation section to discourage speeding," Staff Lieutenant Richard Reeder said during a February 2023 interview with News 5 at the Cleveland Auto Show.

Following that statement, News 5 asked to tag along and see it in action.

As of Sept. 27, OSHP troopers ticketed 2,832 drivers for traveling at speeds exceeding 100 mph this year.

News 5 A view of the Ohio State Highway Patrol plane from AirTracker 5.

While observing a routine speed enforcement zone last month, troopers pulled over a dozen drivers over the course of an hour. Drivers were observed and ticketed traveling on Interstate 71 (which has a speed limit of 70 mph along that stretch) at speeds ranging from 89-101 mph.

"Speed plays a huge role in the severity of crashes," Sgt. Bridget Matt said. "It can make the difference between a minor injury crash and a fatal crash. Just a few miles per hour can be the difference."

Wait — how do they monitor speed from the sky? A really powerful radar gun?

No, not exactly.

Trooper Milan Milosevic pilots the plane over a specified stretch of highway, where white marks can be found on the road.

He determines the speed of any given car or truck by using a stopwatch and measuring the amount of time it takes for a driver to cross two white marks.

"Once their front bumper hits that white line, I start my watch," he explained. "I watch the vehicle traveling through there, and once it hits the next line, I lap it. On my watch, it tells me how fast the vehicle is going and how long it took to get from point A to point B. I'm looking for vehicles catching up to traffic, moving in and out of traffic and pulling away. It's safer for me to watch where they're going to try and hide."

From there, Milosevic radios to several troopers sitting in patrol cars a mile or so ahead of the speed enforcement zone, describing the speeding vehicle, its location and other surrounding vehicles.

When a trooper in their patrol car approaches an alleged speeding vehicle, Trooper Milosevic observes and confirms that troopers are pulling over the correct car.

News 5 "I've been to court where people fight these tickets because they think we don't have aviation specialists," Trooper Milan Milosevic said from 3,000 feet inside Ohio State Highway Patrol's plane.

Sgt. Bridget Matt told News 5 that using an aircraft can be safer than chasing a driver down from a dead stop on the side of the highway, and drivers are more likely to act natural than if they spot or are notified of an upcoming patrol car.

"It's definitely discreet; people aren’t looking for an airplane in the sky," Sgt. Matt explained. "They’re looking to see if a silver Dodge Charger is on the side of the road, and that's what causes them to slow down. It's a much safer way to get people who are egregiously speeding off the road."

Data from OSHP shows that they expect to pull over more drivers going 100+ mph in 2023 than they did in 2022.

Google Maps A screenshot showing that while drivers would not normally observe an aircraft monitoring speed, there was plenty of notification during one speed enforcement zone of troopers stationed in patrol cars on the ground.

Behind alcohol, drugs, age and a lack of seatbelt-wearing, speed remains one of the leading causes of traffic deaths in Ohio, according to data compiled by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Trooper Milan Milosevic said he will perform speed checks from inside his plane several times a week at different spots all across the state.

"If it's nice out, there will be a pilot out," he said.

Father reflects on wife killed by driver going 140 mph

There's a saying that one of the worst things that a driver can see in their rear-view mirror are police lights.

John Eskins of Lorain County found out that there was something much worse.

"She was beautiful," Eskins said. "I lost my whole entire world."

Back in March 2022, Eskins' wife, Kaylie, died while turning on West Ridge Road in Elyria Township after troopers reported an Audi collided with her car.

The crash report detailed that 22-year-old Logan Townsley was traveling at 140 mph on a 50 mph road when he collided with Eskins' Ford Focus.

News 5 Kaylie Eskins' Ford Focus following the crash in March of 2022.



John Eskins told News 5 that he would like images and videos captured of the crash to be included in this story, so others could see the damage done by excessive speeding.

"I go to bed at night and still see and hear the car accident," Eskins said. "I see me walking up to the scene and the three sheriffs walking up telling me my wife has passed away."

Eskins' one-year-old son, John, was also in the car during the crash and had to be airlifted to a hospital. Eskins told News 5 it took his son months to re-learn how to walk, and still has nightmares screaming for his mother.

"[I remember Kaylie's death] every day," Eskins said. "At least 10-12 times a day. There will be times at work where a certain noise or certain song and I break."

News 5 John Eskins holds his son John, who is still recovering from the car crash in March 2022.

Eskins told News 5 that between becoming a single parent and going through all the trauma involved, he hopes drivers will reconsider speeding well over the limit or keep it confined to a racetrack.

"I got a 2-year-old that’s completely destroyed, and I am stuck with the aftermath and trying to fix everything as a single father," he said. "It was reckless and irresponsible."

Logan Townsley, the 22-year-old charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and the death of Kaylie Eskins, is awaiting trial and is out on bond. News 5 reached out to Townsley's attorney, who declined to comment for this story.

Clay LePard is a special projects reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on Twitter @ClayLePard or on Facebook Clay LePard News 5.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.