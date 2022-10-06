How to buy tickets for the 'A Home for the Holidays' house in North Royalton

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Raffle tickets are available now for this year's Home Builders Association "A Home for the Holidays," and you can enter to win the house being built in North Royalton.

The annual house raffle benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the HBA Charitable & Educational Foundation (HBACEF), which supports causes including the Greater Cleveland Fisher House, Homes for Our Troops, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Raffle tickets to enter to win the home are $100 each, and there is no limit. By purchasing tickets, you have a chance at winning a beautiful home and helping chronically ill kids get their wishes granted.

For the third year in a row, News 5 is a proud partner of this annual event. Winners will be picked on New Year’s Eve and announced on air on News 5.

