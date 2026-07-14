How to enter 'A Home for the Holidays' raffle

Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana is teaming up with the Build Trades Foundation for a special "Christmas in July" promotion as part of this year's "A Home for the Holidays" raffle.

For $100, participants can enter to win a brand new house located in the Iris Place development in Aurora.

Tickets purchased between now and the end of the month also enter buyers to win a new Nature Stone floor and a K-Bana from Tinman and Company.

Chris Holtman of Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana said the funds raised go directly toward granting wishes for children in the region.

"So, right now, we have approx. 230 kids in the northern Ohio area whose wishes are ready to be granted. Everyone of those kids has a unique dream, a unique wish that they want to achieve, and so any time anybody purchases this $100 raffle ticket, they truly are helping us get one step closer to making one of these kids' wishes come true," Holtman said.

To purchase a raffle ticket and help grant a wish, visit ahomefortheholidays.org.

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