How to purchase tickets for the Avon Lake Beer Fest this August

It’s back again — Avon Lake Athletic Boosters announced Wednesday that its beer fest is taking place this summer.

The event is scheduled for August 28 from 12:30 and 7 p.m. at Miller Road Park in Avon Lake. It was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The beer fest will feature some of the area’s most popular breweries and wineries, offering over 40 local craft beers, 20 select wines and popular cocktails. Local food trucks and vendors will also be present.

A complete lineup of beers, wines, music, events and a festival map will be released prior to the event.

You can purchase your ticket now at avonlakebeerfest.com .

