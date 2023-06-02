Human remains found after building demolition in Akron Thursday

Human remains were found in Akron Thursday, according to the Akron Police Department.

The remains were found after a vacant home was demolished on the 700 block of Dayton Street; the building has been vacant for two years. Police were notified Friday that the remains were found among the debris taken to a landfill in New Franklin.

No identification has been established at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490 or to call Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

