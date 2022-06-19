Human remains found in Cleveland identified as woman reported missing in 2015

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has identified skeletal remains found in a field last month as a woman who was reported missing in 2015.

According to Cleveland police, the remains were found on May 13 in a field in the 3500 block of East 55th Street by someone working in the area. The remains were taken to the medical examiner's office and identified on Friday through DNA analysis as Kristy Thomas, of Cleveland.

According to Cleveland police, Thomas was reported missing on June 19, 2015, when she was 25 years old.

No further information has been provided by authorities.

The case remains under investigation.

