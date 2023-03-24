Human remains found in water near old Coast Guard station on Thursday

CLEVELAND — Human remains were found in the water near the old Coast Guard station on Thursday, according to a news release from the Cleveland Police Department.

The Metroparks Police Department is handling the investigation, the release said.

Cleveland Fire, Cleveland Police, the Coast Guard and Metroparks Police all responded to the scene.

Two bodies have been found in Cleveland in the last two days — another body was found under a bridge near the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Friday. There is no indication that the incidents are related.

