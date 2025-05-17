Hundreds celebrate grand opening of MidTown Collaboration Center

CLEVELAND — A testament to what is possible can be seen through the grand opening of the Cleveland Foundation’s new MidTown Collaboration Center.

“When you think about the importance of inclusive economic development, this project is one the best symbols of what that means in our city,” said Mayor Justin Bibb.

Now, Bibb said the city will invest another $4.4 million to complete the East 66th Street Transformation Project.

Pearl’s Kitchen Founder and Chef, Tiwanna Scott-Williams, is an example of how the future is bright for a community she said deserves attention.

“This is a very tight-knit community, and the community wanted us here,” said Scott-Williams.

As one of the tenants in the MidTown Collaboration Center, she hopes adding Pearl’s Kitchen will show the spirit of unity, legacy and pride.

“All of the partners in the space at one point in time have helped support me in my entrepreneurial journey,” said Scott-Williams.

Scott-Williams said she also would like to see the community’s support, which happened on Friday when hundreds of people like Christine Grimes gathered during the grand-opening Community Block Party for MidTown Collaboration Center.

“It’s awesome. I’m glad they’re building something else different up in here. It’s what the neighborhood needs,” said Grimes.

Even Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s impressed.

“Lillian had talked to me, Fran and I, about three years ago and kind of described what the building was going to look like, but I’m not sure I quite got it. There’s nothing like this I’ve ever seen,” said DeWine.

News 5 first reported on the Cleveland Foundation’s grand opening nearly two years ago.

Cleveland Foundation officially opens in the city's MidTown district

RELATED: Cleveland Foundation officially opens in the city's MidTown district

Now, the collaboration center is another step in their goal to improve access and use organizations like the Economic and Community Development Institute (ECDI) to help entrepreneurs in need of funding.

“We want to make sure that we put these businesses in a better position and that they can have financial freedom and economic mobility,” said Vice President of Entrepreneurial Programs and the Economic and Community Development Institute, Nicole Liatos.

Liatos said it’s also about representation since Pearl’s kitchen and Black Frog Brewery Owner and Brewmaster, Chris Harris, are ECDI’s clients too.

“To see everybody that’s around here and all that hard work that was put in to get to this point, it’s fantastic,” said Harris.

Cleveland's first Black-owned brewery opens in Midtown Collaboration Center

RELATED: Cleveland's first Black-owned brewery opens in Midtown Collaboration Center

The Cleveland Foundation said you can expect to see another building in the near future.