Cleveland's first Black-owned brewery opens in Midtown Collaboration Center

CLEVELAND — The first Black-owned brewery in Cleveland is ready to open to the public.

Black Frog Brewery's grand opening celebration is Friday, May 9, 4 - 9 p.m. The brewery is located in the Midtown Collaboration Center on East 66th St.

This is the second Black Frog Brewery in Ohio. The other location is in Holland, near Toledo.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke with the brewery's founder and owner, Christopher Harris, about why he wanted to bring his business to Cleveland.

"It's because of the neighborhood is why I'm here," said Harris. "From my understanding, there really isn't much in this Midtown area. So, for this space to be anchored here in Midtown and to supply these resources to this community was just really most important to me."

News 5 reported in 2023 that Black Frog Brewery would be one of the tenants in the Midtown Collaboration Center.

Midtown Collaboration Center will bring together multiple local businesses

The facility also houses Pearl's Kitchen, research and training centers, and community organizations.

Victor Barbalato is the project architect for the Midtown Collaboration Center. Tarpley spoke with him about future development planned in the area.

"There'll be around eight buildings on this piece of property, spanning from 66rd to 63rd St. and really tying this whole district together will be a mid-block greenway," said Barbalato. "We're gonna really work with the community to determine what has to be in those buildings."

The Midtown Collaboration Center is set to host a grand opening block party Friday, May 16, 4 - 7 p.m. There will be food, live music, and activities for all ages.