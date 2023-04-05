Hundreds of families show up for new pop-up produce distributions in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Food Bank has seen a 10% increase in people served in the last year. It predicts that number will continue to go up after extra COVID-19 SNAP benefits went away nationwide last month. The City of Cleveland, in partnership with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, has started new monthly pop-up produce food drives to help the anticipated need once extra benefits expired.

“The goal is to have our household members receive 10 different items,” said Tiffany Scruggs, Vice President of Client Services, Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Scruggs said 114,000 area households have been impacted by the extra COVID SNAP benefits ending last month.

"It was very difficult and so now our neighbors are very resilient but are prepared to reduce the number of meals they are eating a day," Scruggs said.

The line of clients at Wednesday's drive wrapped around Collinwood Rec Center, despite the weather.

“There is not enough money,” said Zakia Russel. “We don’t have enough money to feed our children, our families. We are barely making ends meet.”

Families said battling inflation on top of no longer receiving an extra monthly allotment is getting near impossible.

“The price of groceries have gone up,” said Vikki Horowitz. “I have a family to feed. I have my mother gone. She’s not here to help us anymore. It’s just been a tough year.”

Some families must cut back on necessities to help keep food on the table.

“Some medications are going to have to go,” Horowitz added. “Some everyday things TP, basic needs are going to have to be stretched a little further.”

Scruggs said it’s still too early to see the overall impact of the SNAP benefit cuts.

“We are expecting to see the increased needs starting this week, because last week was the actual second in addition to emergency benefits that households will no longer receive,” Scruggs said.

Almost all clients News 5 spoke to Wednesday said the impact is already being felt.

“First, they messed up the SNAP program and we were barely making it then,” said Victor Payne.

Other pop-up produce drive times are at Michael Zone Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Center (6301 Lorain Ave.) on the third Monday of each month from 3 to 6 p.m., and at East 59th St. & Haltnorth Ave. (in the parking lot across from the Boys & Girls Club) from 2 to 4 p.m. on the second Friday of each month.

