TALLMADGE, Ohio — This past weekend, the Annual Buckeye Alpaca Show made its seasonal stop at the Summit County Fairgrounds.

Hundreds of fluffy friends compete at 22nd Annual Buckeye Alpaca Show

Celebrating its 22nd year, News 5 saw hundreds of alpacas that were either Huacaya or Suri.

Hundreds of fluffy friends compete at 22nd Annual Buckeye Alpaca Show

We also met some of the vendors who told us they traveled as far away as Illinois to Ohio to compete and help raise money for programs to benefit veterinary medicine and owner/breeder virtual veterinary conferences.

Hundreds of fluffy friends compete at 22nd Annual Buckeye Alpaca Show

Sunday was the last day for the show, but vendors told News 5 they’re already looking forward to their next visit!

Hundreds of fluffy friends compete at 22nd Annual Buckeye Alpaca Show

To see when the next show is coming, click here.