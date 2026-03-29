Hundreds of kids gather in Akron for helicopter egg drop

AKRON, Ohio — Hundreds of kids hopped with excitement as Easter eggs fell from the sky in Akron on Sunday afternoon.

A helicopter dropped two loads of eggs (10,000 eggs) for an easter egg hunt at Lane Field.

"The kids had a ball, and I think the number of young people that we saw come out and families just really spoke of how we have to make sure we continue to provide these types of opportunities and experiences for our young people here in Akron," said President of Akron City Council, Margo Sommerville.

The Easter bunny was also present.

The event was put on by Faith International Temple.