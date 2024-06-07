Huron County officials say they don't have enough funding for storm shelters

HURON COUNTY, Ohio — Huron County residents are concerned about the lack of storm shelters in the area, and some are pushing for the county to do more to shelter people during tornadoes.

Cheryl Skiver has lived at the Rustic Hills Mobile Park in Huron County for three years, and Huron County had five tornadoes in 2023.

"If a tornado comes through this trailer park, everyone will lose their home," said Skiver.

Skiver said mobile homes are not built to withstand severe weather, and like many of her neighbors, she cannot afford to move into a safer home.

"My biggest concern is that I will die. I'm in the trailer by myself, and I don't have a place to go. I think we need a shelter, something for people to go to during tornadoes, "said Skiver.

Currently, in Huron County, there aren't any storm shelters for people to go to during tornadoes. Some residents said they can leave and stay with friends or family, but they are concerned for people experiencing homelessness and people who have nowhere else to go for shelter.

Arthur Mead is the director of emergency management for Huron County; he said they do not have the funding for a shelter.

Mead said other smaller counties have been able to get shelters by matching local funds with federal grants.

"There's no way I could go to my community and say 'I need $200,000 to build one shelter,' it just would not happen, "said Skiver.

Skiver said he is always concerned for the homeless and residents who live in mobile homes, and if he had unlimited funding, he would make sure they were taken care of during severe weather.

He said smaller communities like Huron are always fighting for whatever money is left on the table, but they do their best with what they have.

"We try to inform our residents to the best of our ability; that way, they can make good decisions as far as what they're going to do. If you know you're not in a safe area, maybe try to look for a safe area, that's the best we can do with what we have," said Skiver.

The dated tornado sirens are another concern for the county; some residents said they cannot hear them. Most of the sirens in the county are 30-40 years old, and if they are maintained, it is the county's responsibility to replace them. He said one siren costs 38,000 dollars.

"Even though it's dated technology, "I have a lot of parts in my community that don't have the infrastructure for internet or cell phone service. So, warning them is the key to survival. If I could come up with the funding for sirens, I would much rather have that than an actual shelter," said Skiver.