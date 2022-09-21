Hurricane Maria's 5th year anniversary days after Fiona hits Puerto Rico

CLEVELAND — Tuesday marked the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria hitting Puerto Rico. Maria's damages cost the island years of recovery. This Sunday, Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico, leaving many without power and flooded houses.

The Young Latino Network of Cleveland wanted to bring awareness to what was going on in Puerto Rico. They held a candlelight event on Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Roberto Clemente Park in Cleveland.

Advocates say since Maria, the island's infrastructure became severely damaged and the government didn't do much to help with this problem.

Selina Pagan, the co-executive director of operations and development for the Young Latino Network said she wanted the voices of Puerto Ricans and other Latinx community members to be heard.

Pagan encourages people to sign up to vote so they can have access to ballots and advocate for policies that directly affect them. She also stated that "there are a lot more Puerto Ricans in the U.S and they should have a say so in this democracy".

Watch: News 5 spoke to concerned Northeast Ohioans

Clevelanders with ties to Puerto Rico concerned as Hurricane Fiona slams island

RELATED 'We are concerned' — Northeast Ohioans with ties to Puerto Rico worried as Hurricane Fiona slams island

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.