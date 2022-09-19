'We are concerned' — Northeast Ohioans with ties to Puerto Rico worried as Hurricane Fiona slams island

CLEVELAND — What’s happening in Puerto Rico has the attention of those in Cleveland with ties to the island.

Raquel M. Ortiz is an educator, author and artist. She is a professor at Lorain County Community College where she teaches Intro to Puerto Rican Studies. She was born and raised in Lorain, but still has family and friends on the island.

“We are concerned,” said Ortiz. Tomorrow marks the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria, the Category 4 hurricane that devastated the island.

“The infrastructure is very weak. After Hurricane Maria came the earthquake; after the earthquake came the pandemic. So, Puerto Rico is slowing reconstructing itself,” explained Ortiz.

On Tuesday evening there will be a remembrance ceremony from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Roberto Clemente Park in Cleveland.

